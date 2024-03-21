The rogue man who has been secretly recording ladies in showers at Warriors Playground Gym in Kiambu town escapes from police custody as it emerges that he is armed and dangerous (PHOTOs).

Thursday, March 21, 2024 - Police are searching for a rogue man identified as Jimmy Njomo, who has been secretly recording ladies in the showers and changing rooms at Warriors Playground gym in Kiambu town.
The suspect was caught
red-handed recording the female gym fanatics with his phone and after immense
pressure, he gave the password to this phone.
Hundreds of videos
were found on his phone, leading to his arrest.
However, the suspect
escaped from police custody on Wednesday.
Blogger Robert Alai
shared the suspect’s photos on his X account and urged anyone with information
on his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.
The gym owner has admitted that the suspect took the recordings and said a manhunt
is underway.
