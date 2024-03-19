Tennis world No.2, ARYNA SABALENKA's boyfriend KONSTANTIN KOLTSOV jumped from a balcony of a five-star hotel and 'died by suicide' in Miami



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Konstantin Koltsov, the boyfriend of tennis world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, 'died of suicide' on Monday evening after jumping from a hotel balcony in Miami, police have confirmed.

Earlier today, the 42-year-old Belarusian, who played hockey for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, was announced dead by his former club Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

Reports in Belarus claimed Koltsov, who has been dating Australian Open champion Sabalenka, 25, for three years, died of a 'detached blot clot' before police in Florida revealed that he 'jumped from a balcony' at a five-star resort. Authorities in Miami have taken over the investigation as an 'apparent suicide'.

Miami Police Department told Mail Sport in a statement on Tuesday: 'According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39am, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony.

'The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov (04/17/1981). No foul play is suspected.'

Koltsov was in Florida supporting Sabalenka ahead of the upcoming Miami Open.

Despite Kolstov's shock passing, the two-time Australian Open champion still intends to play the tournament in the Sunshine State, where she is seeded second, according to the Tennis Channel.

Confirming Koltsov's passing on social media, the Russian hockey club paid tribute to the Belarusian and said: 'It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that the coach of Salavat Yulaev, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away.

'He was a strong and cheerful person, he was loved and respected by players, colleagues, and fans. Konstantin forever wrote himself into the history of our club.

'Koltsov won the Russian Championship and the Gagarin Cup as part of Salavat Yulaev and did a great job on the team’s coaching staff.

'May his memory burn bright.'

The death of the world number two's partner comes just five years after the player lost her father Sergey following his sudden death at 43.

Like Koltsov, Sabalenka's father had also played professional hockey, and the Belarusian athlete has often spoken of the motivation her father's passing her inspired in her tennis game.