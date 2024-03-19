TRUMP is unable to make $464 million bond in civil fraud case, his lawyers tell court

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Former US President, Donald Trump can’t find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the massive judgment against him in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers told a New York appeals court.
Last month, Trump was ordered to pay $355 million in
disgorgement, or “ill-gotten gains,” by New York Judge Arthur Engoron in a
civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Engoron wrote in his 93-page decision that Trump and his
co-defendants including his adult sons were liable for fraud, conspiracy and
issuing false financial statements and false business records, finding that the
defendants fraudulently inflated the value of Trump’s assets to obtain more
favourable loan and insurance rates.
Trump’s attorneys said he has approached 30 underwriters to
back the bond, which is due by the end of this month.
“The amount of the judgment,
with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding companies will
consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.
(Trump himself was ordered to pay $454 million; the $464 million includes the
disgorgement for his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric.)
An insurance broker, Gary Giulietti, who testified for Trump
during the civil fraud trial, signed an affidavit stating that securing a bond
in the full amount “is a practical impossibility.”
Potential underwriters are seeking cash to back the bond,
not properties, according to Trump’s lawyers.
Lawyers for Trump have asked the appeals court to delay
posting the bond until his appeal of the case is over, arguing that the value
of Trump’s properties far exceeds the judgment. If the appeals court rules
against him, Trump asked the court to delay his posting the bond until his
appeal to New York’s highest court is heard.
The amount Trump owed the New York State government
surpasses $450 million with interest included.
Trump is appealing the ruling, but in order to stop the
state from enforcing the judgment, Trump has to post a bond to be held in an
account pending the appellate process, which could take years to litigate.
Trump posted a $91.6 million bond earlier this month as part
of his appeal in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case but Giulietti said some of
the biggest underwriters have internal policies that limit them from securing a
bond over $100 million. None of them, he said, including some of the largest
insurance companies in the world, will accept real estate they are only
comfortable taking cash or stock.
A shocked Giulietti said if you add fees and interest, Trump
would need to come up with more than $550 million.
“Over the course of my
career, during which I have been directly or indirectly involved in the
issuance of thousands of bonds, I have never heard of nor seen an appeal bond
of this size for a private company or individual,” Giulietti said.
“After substantial good-faith
effort over the last several weeks, obtaining an appeal bond for the Judgment
Amount of over $464 million is just not possible under these circumstances.”
Alan Garten, the top legal officer of the Trump
Organization, said in a sworn statement that Chubb, which underwrote Trump’s
$91.6 million bond to cover the E. Jean Carroll judgment, could not accept real
estate to secure the civil fraud bond.
Garten called the lack of underwriters to accept real estate
a “major obstacle” to securing a bond.
