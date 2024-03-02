TAYLOR SWIFT's collaborator, JACK ANTONOFF, slams KANYE WEST and says he needs 'his diaper changed' amid ongoing feud



Saturday, March 02, 2024 – American singer, Jack Antonoff has slammed Kanye West and said he needs 'his diaper changed' amid the ongoing feud between the controversial rapper and Taylor Swift.

Singer-songwriter Jack, 39, is one of Taylor's most prolific collaborators and a loyal friend to the Love Story hitmaker.

Kanye has a long-standing feud with Taylor, 34, ever since he crashed the pop idol's acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs when she won the best female video prize for You Belong With Me.

Recently, Kanye, 46, claimed he has actually 'been far more helpful to Taylor's career than harmful', and denied claims that she got him kicked out of the Super Bowl when he tried to 'upstage' her.

But hitting back at the rapper's continued tirade, producer Jack said he 'just needs his diaper changed so badly'.

Loyal friend Jack dares anyone to question Taylor's 14-time Grammy-winning songwriting abilities.

The feud between Kanye and Taylor began at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards on September 13, 2009, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor during her victory speech for the Best Female Video award for You Belong With Me, which had been nominated against Beyonce's Single Ladies.

Kanye emerged on the stage and took the microphone from Taylor, telling her, 'Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you finish. But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all-time! One of the best videos of all-time.'