TAYLOR SWIFT's collaborator, JACK ANTONOFF, slams KANYE WEST and says he needs 'his diaper changed' amid ongoing feud

Saturday, March 02, 2024 – American singer, Jack Antonoff has slammed Kanye West and said he needs 'his diaper changed' amid the ongoing feud between the controversial rapper and Taylor Swift.
Singer-songwriter Jack, 39, is one of Taylor's most prolific
collaborators and a loyal friend to the Love Story hitmaker.
Kanye has a long-standing feud with Taylor, 34, ever since
he crashed the pop idol's acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs when she won the
best female video prize for You Belong With Me.
Recently, Kanye, 46, claimed he has actually 'been far more
helpful to Taylor's career than harmful', and denied claims that she got
him kicked out of the Super Bowl when he tried to 'upstage' her.
But hitting back at the rapper's continued tirade, producer
Jack said he 'just needs his diaper changed so badly'.
Loyal friend Jack dares anyone to question Taylor's 14-time
Grammy-winning songwriting abilities.
The feud between Kanye and Taylor began at the 2009 MTV
Video Music Awards on September 13, 2009, at Radio City Music Hall
in New York City.
Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor during her victory
speech for the Best Female Video award for You Belong With Me, which had been
nominated against Beyonce's Single Ladies.
Kanye emerged on the stage and took the microphone from
Taylor, telling her, 'Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'mma let you
finish. But Beyonce had one of the best videos of all-time! One of the best
videos of all-time.'
