Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – An Engineer has warned men to stay away from women who are desperate to get married.

The X user named Oku made this known via his X handle.

He wrote:

"Gentlemen, i beg you in the name of God Almighty... Stay away from any lady desperately searching for marriage.

"That is a walking red flag because every gaddamn thing she does is calculated.

"Go in and you will learn the hard way."