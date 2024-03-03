'Star Wars' and 'Gremlins' star MARK DODSON is dead

Sunday, March 03, 2024 – Mark Dodson, the actor who gave voice to some of the little creatures in "Gremlins," has passed on at the age of 64.
The voice actor who also brought to life characters for
"Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "Day of the Dead" and
countless video games died in Evansville, Indiana, while attending a Horror
Con.
His daughter told TMZ that he had flown to Indiana for the
event, and checked into his hotel. He however suffered a "massive heart
attack" while sleeping.
Dodson's first big break in Hollywood came in 1983; he was
the voice of Salacious Crumb, the little creature with the high-pitched voice
that was always seated dangerously close to Jabba the Hut in 'Return of the
Jedi.'
In "Gremlins," Mark was the voice of Mogwai and,
inadvertently, had kids everywhere who saw the movie in 1984 imitating his
voice.
Mark worked continuously for several decades in film, video
games, radio and commercials.
