'Star Wars' and 'Gremlins' star MARK DODSON is dead



Sunday, March 03, 2024 – Mark Dodson, the actor who gave voice to some of the little creatures in "Gremlins," has passed on at the age of 64.

The voice actor who also brought to life characters for "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "Day of the Dead" and countless video games died in Evansville, Indiana, while attending a Horror Con.

His daughter told TMZ that he had flown to Indiana for the event, and checked into his hotel. He however suffered a "massive heart attack" while sleeping.

Dodson's first big break in Hollywood came in 1983; he was the voice of Salacious Crumb, the little creature with the high-pitched voice that was always seated dangerously close to Jabba the Hut in 'Return of the Jedi.'

In "Gremlins," Mark was the voice of Mogwai and, inadvertently, had kids everywhere who saw the movie in 1984 imitating his voice.

Mark worked continuously for several decades in film, video games, radio and commercials.