GACHAGUA terms the Finance Act 2023 as punitive after KRA demanded tax from Avocado farmers - Tells RUTO this!!

For the
last month, there has been tension in the Mt Kenya region after KRA
officers demanded tax from Avocado and pig farmers per the
Finance Act, which has the blessing of President William Ruto.
Speaking in
Mbeere on Saturday, Gachagua, who is the de facto Mt Kenya region kingpin, said
he will talk with the president to see how the act can be amended by MPs to
exclude farmers from paying tax.
“On the issue of the tax law passed by Parliament, we have realised it has some mistakes as it seeks to introduce a levy on agricultural produce.
"I have talked
to the President and the Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu and we shall talk to our
MPs to amend the Finance Act 2023,” Gachagua stated.
