GACHAGUA terms the Finance Act 2023 as punitive after KRA demanded tax from Avocado farmers - Tells RUTO this!!





Sunday, March 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now wants the Finance Act 2023 to be amended to remove a clause that empowers the Kenya Revenue Authority to collect tax from avocado and pig farmers.

For the last month, there has been tension in the Mt Kenya region after KRA officers demanded tax from Avocado and pig farmers per the Finance Act, which has the blessing of President William Ruto.

Speaking in Mbeere on Saturday, Gachagua, who is the de facto Mt Kenya region kingpin, said he will talk with the president to see how the act can be amended by MPs to exclude farmers from paying tax.

“On the issue of the tax law passed by Parliament, we have realised it has some mistakes as it seeks to introduce a levy on agricultural produce.

"I have talked to the President and the Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu and we shall talk to our MPs to amend the Finance Act 2023,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST