Speculations as NDINDI NYORO lands in Bondo after RAILA-RUTO meeting – Look! Something big could be cooking.





Monday, March 4, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, flew to Raila Odinga’s Bondo Constituency yesterday morning for a church service, days after President William Ruto toured the same area.

The visit also comes the same week Ruto met Raila Odinga at Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's Kisozi Farm.

While attending a church service at St Andrew's Bondo Catholic Church in Bondo Constituency in Siaya, the MP applauded the area leaders for their efforts in bringing development to the constituency.

The legislator’s visit comes at a time when speculation is rife that Ruto and Raila could strike a political truce birthed by the latter's bid for the African Union (AU) Commission chairperson position.

Ndindi called on Kenyans to stamp out ethnic politics, in a bid to improve all areas within the country.

Moreover, Ndindi continued to urge the youth to apply for the job positions announced by the government in foreign nations, as a means of eradicating unemployment.

He further elaborated on the matter explaining that there were only 500 positions applied for despite 2,000 nursing positions gazetted by the government.



Further Ndindi commended Homa Bay County for its conference held in the previous week citing that all leaders should emulate the Nyanza leaders in development.

Ndindi’s visit to Nyanza, comes at a time when there have been speculations in the Kenya Kwanza camp of him being lined up to be Ruto's running mate in the 2027 election.

