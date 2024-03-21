South African man fatally shoots his wife and turns gun on himself in front of their 10-year-old daughter



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A South African man shot and killed his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself in front of their 10-year-old daughter.

The incident happened on Saunders Circle in Belvedere - KwaZulu-Natal ZN on Wednesday afternoon, March 20, 2024.

The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Tongaat Operations Centre received multiple calls from the public reporting the incident.

The officers were immediately dispatched and arrived on the scene at approximately 17:58.

Paramedics from a Private Ambulance Service were in the process of providing emergency medical care to a male who sustained a gunshot to his head.

The body of a female with a gunshot wound to her head was discovered on the driveway. She showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased.

It was established that the man and the female are married but separated.

He is currently employed as an Armed Response Officer (ARO) for a national company.

The male arrived at the premises dressed in uniform driving his branded company vehicle to fetch the child when an argument ensued.

He then drew his company-issued firearm and shot the female before turning the gun on himself.

Four spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene.

The critically injured male was stabilized on the scene before being expedited to hospital in a serious condition.

The child was visibly traumatized but was not injured.

The motive for the shooting has not been established.