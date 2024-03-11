SONKO reacts as a jobless Kikuyu single mother tattoos his face on her thighs and begs for financial help (VIDEO).


Monday, 11 March 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised to employ a jobless lady from Murang’a who tattooed his face on her thighs.

She shared a video appealing for financial help from Sonko, claiming she is an orphan and takes care of her kids single-handedly.

She praised Sonko for his kind heart and said he is a role model to many people.

“I would like to ask Sonko to help me with a job. I don’t have parents and siblings. 

"I want to take care of my kids,” the lady identified as Mary Njoki said and displayed the tattoo.

Sonko has promised to give her a job.

He took to his X account and asked whoever knew the lady to bring her to his office so that he could help her.

