SONKO reacts as a jobless Kikuyu single mother tattoos his face on her thighs and begs for financial help (VIDEO).

She shared a video
appealing for financial help from Sonko, claiming she is an orphan and takes
care of her kids single-handedly.
She praised Sonko for his kind heart and said he is a role model to many people.
“I would like to ask Sonko to help me with a job. I don’t have parents and siblings.
"I want to take
care of my kids,” the lady identified as Mary Njoki said and displayed the
tattoo.
Sonko has promised to
give her a job.
He took to his X
account and asked whoever knew the lady to bring her to his office so that he
could help her.
Watch the video.
Maskini, I have just come across another video of huyu Dame alienichora kwa Tattoo near her rosecoco. Whoever knows her amlete kwa office yangu. Mnaona nimpe kazi gani? pic.twitter.com/FyB5XVYPt8— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 10, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments