SONKO reacts as a jobless Kikuyu single mother tattoos his face on her thighs and begs for financial help (VIDEO).





Monday, 11 March 2024 - Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised to employ a jobless lady from Murang’a who tattooed his face on her thighs.

She shared a video appealing for financial help from Sonko, claiming she is an orphan and takes care of her kids single-handedly.

She praised Sonko for his kind heart and said he is a role model to many people.

“I would like to ask Sonko to help me with a job. I don’t have parents and siblings.

"I want to take care of my kids,” the lady identified as Mary Njoki said and displayed the tattoo.

Sonko has promised to give her a job.

He took to his X account and asked whoever knew the lady to bring her to his office so that he could help her.

Watch the video.

Maskini, I have just come across another video of huyu Dame alienichora kwa Tattoo near her rosecoco. Whoever knows her amlete kwa office yangu. Mnaona nimpe kazi gani? pic.twitter.com/FyB5XVYPt8 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) March 10, 2024

