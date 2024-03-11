Do you know these 2 guys who are being sought by DCI - See what they were caught on CCTV doing at Madaraka Estate at night (VIDEO).

 

Monday, March 11, 2024 - Two men suspected to be part of a notorious gang involved in house breakings are being sought by detectives.

The suspected burglars were caught on CCTV breaking into a house at Madaraka estate in Nairobi.

In the footage, the suspects are seen looking around before breaking into a house with metal roads.

They made away with some household items, among the electronics.

Their faces were clearly captured on CCTV.


Watch the footage.

