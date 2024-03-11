A man who shared the same cell with murder suspect JOHN MATARA last week reveals his strange behaviours - Is he a psychopath? (LOOK).



Monday, March 11, 2024 - A man was arrested and taken to Ruiru police station, where he shared the same cell with murder suspect John Matara.

Matara had been held at Ruiru police station before he was taken to the Ruiru Law Courts to face more charges.

Matara was reportedly exhibiting strange behaviours in the cell.

He kept banging the cell walls.

He allegedly looks depressed and confused.

“I found myself locked in the same cell with the infamous John Matara.

"Let me say this guy is a psychopath. He keeps banging the cell walls.

"He seems depressed and confused! Funny enough, we even had a conversation,” the source wrote to Nyakundi.

“However, there's one thing I noticed about him. His eyes are scary as heck!

"You cannot look at him directly into his eyes,’’ the source added.

Matara is the prime suspect in the murder of socialite Starlet Wahu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.