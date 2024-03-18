Sisi apana tambua wewe as Bomet residents storm Governor BARCHOK’s office demanding his resignation just after RUTO begged them to give him a chance – Look!

The irate residents stormed the county offices, gaining
access, where they demanded that the Governor tender his resignation over what
they termed as a lack of development in the county.
Despite breaching the premises, the residents did not find
the governor prompting them to leave after a bout of chanting and demanding the
governor’s ouster.
This incident came moments after the residents heckled
Barchok during Ruto's tour of the county.
The heckling is said to be a culmination of supremacy wars
between the supporters of Governor Barchok and Senator Hillary Sigei.
Earlier on, residents shouted down the Governor in front of
Ruto, denying him an opportunity to speak as he ascended to the podium.
It took the intervention of the President to calm down the
residents. Ruto appeared irked by the heckling which has become prevalent in
his rallies across all regions in Kenya.
To that effect, Ruto warned the residents against the
heckling and further cautioned politicians against paying youths to
interrupt their opponents in rallies.
He also reminded the residents that they had elected the
politicians and that it would be best that they vote them out during the
elections seeing that they were responsible for them being in office in the
first place.
