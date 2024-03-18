Did CLEOPHAS MALALA ban UDA politicians from embarrassing RUTO by debating SIFUNA who always leaves them battered and bruised?





Monday, March 18, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malalah has dismissed reports of banning politicians within his party from debating Raila Odinga’s man and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

This is after it emerged that they were embarrassing President William Ruto and the party each time they faced Sifuna in the debates.

Malala flagged a press release doing rounds on social media alleging that he had issued the alleged directive in his capacity as Secretary General.

"Ignore the circulation and consider it as fake," he stated.

In the fake press release, media houses were accused of conspiring to paint UDA politicians as intellectually challenged.

At the heart of the problem is the notion that Sifuna often appears more intellectual when pitted against UDA politicians during interviews and talk shows.

"To avoid further embarrassing episodes, the party is now pulling the plug on the appearance of its members alongside Senator Sifuna in any show regardless of the media house hosting it," read part of the release.

According to the release, the politicians were urged to confirm with the media houses if Sifuna was part of any show they were invited to and if he was, they should decline the invitation.

"This decision is occasioned by the desires of the party to project the ideologies of H.E. William Ruto in a way that minimises embarrassment and humiliation to the party and its leadership," read part of the release.

Notably, Kenyans have in the past ridiculed UDA politicians who are upstaged by Senator Sifuna whenever they are asked complex questions regarding the new regime.

