Singer DOJA CAT deactivates Instagram account due to the way she is 'spoken to' and 'treated' on social media



Monday, March 11, 2024 – Doja Cat has deactivated her Instagram account after announcing to her followers that her exit was due to how she was being 'spoken to' and 'treated' on the social media app.

The American singer, 28 uploaded a photo of a stone crab claw holding a cigarette and wrote in her caption: 'Hey i'm gonna deactivate because I'm not really feeling this anymore. you guys take care of yourselves.'

She later edited the message to add, 'I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but I just feel this is getting to be too much.'

'The way im spoken to on here and treated makes me have f****d up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.'





Her exit from the app comes shortly after some of her fans shared their concerns that Doja Cat may have split from J. Cyrus in recent weeks.

The speculation arose after social media users claimed to have seen her account on the celebrity dating app called Raya.

The two were first spotted together back in November of 2022, but it wasn't until they were seen sharing dinner in New York City in May 2023 that they were linked.