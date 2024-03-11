How National Assembly Speaker MOSES WETANGULA lost Sh 800,000 to two ladies he picked in the streets at night while drunk - This is embarrassing.

Monday, March 11, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula reportedly lost Ksh 800,000 to two ladies that he had picked in the streets of Nairobi to have fun with.

Word has it that he picked the ladies who parade themselves at night at an infamous red light district and took them to his private office for some good time.

He was reportedly too drunk as he engaged in escapades with the ladies of the night.

They took advantage of his drunken state to enrich themselves.

As he was at the peak of happiness, one of the ladies took off with Ksh 800,000 which was in his office.

Reports indicate that he realised he had lost the cash when the second lady was about to leave the office after 'servicing him'.

However, he was too embarrassed to raise the alarm.

This is now the Nation reported the gist.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.