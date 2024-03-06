Shock as RAILA’s Azimio now wants RUTO to control Speakers WETANG’ULA and KINGI despite being independent – Look!



Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio now wants President William Ruto to control National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and his Senate counterpart, Amason Kingi, despite the legislature being independent.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni claimed there are forces determined to undermine the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report from sailing through Parliament and that’s why the President must rein in on Wetangula, Kingi, and a section of government officials to ensure that does not happen.

According to Kioni, forces undermining the NADCO report will pay a heavy price.

“Regrettably, we have also been informed of forces in Kenya Kwanza, in and outside parliament, who are determined to undermine the report.

"We notify those forces that should any efforts to undermine or tamper with the report succeed, there will be a very heavy price to pay,” said Kioni.

“In this regard, we call on Hon. William Ruto to rein in the Speakers of the two houses of Parliament and a number of members of the National Executive who are hell-bent to derail NADCO,” he added.

The former Ndaragwa MP alleged that Wetang’ula, Kingi, and some government officials have demonstrated a determination to delay, derail, or even kill the NADCO report.

Kioni pointed out that the report must be implemented as is and the processing of the report and the bills be fast-tracked.

“We retain the view that the report must be implemented as is. It is also our position that the processing of the NADCO report and the bills should be fast-tracked,” he stated.

