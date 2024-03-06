Don’t dare tamper with NADCO report, implement it as it is or else Kenyans will pay a heavy price – RAILA now warns WETANGULA and KINGI

In a statement, Raila, through the Azimio top
decision-making organ called for a fast-tracking on its implementation, warning
members of the Kenya Kwanza coalition seeking to undermine the report.
However, Azimio expressed their gratitude for the adoption
of the NADCO report.
“We express gratitude to Parliament for the adoption of the
report that was a product of bipartisan consensus and wide public
participation,” Azimio stated.
“We notify those forces that should any efforts to undermine
or tamper with the report succeed, there will be a very heavy price to pay,”
they warned.
The coalition also accused the National Assembly and the
Senate speakers of derailing the NADCO report, urging President William Ruto to
intervene and rectify the situation.
“Those leaders have demonstrated a determination to delay,
derail or even kill the NADCO report, which is a negotiated document that
pulled the country out of hostilities to the peace that obtains today. Nobody
should take the present situation as a given or for granted,” Azimio
noted.
