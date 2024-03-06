See the real reason MARTHA KARUA snubbed RAILA and KALONZO yesterday amid speculations – Is everything okay within Azimio?

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 - Narck Kenya Leader Martha Karua snubbed the Azimio la Umoja meeting yesterday, which was chaired by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
This comes amid speculations
that Karua was mad at Raila for agreeing to a handshake with President
William Ruto to get his support for the African Union Commission (AUC)
Chairmanship.
However, addressing the media
after the meeting, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that Karua had
traveled to Dar es Salaam on Monday and she sent her apologies.
“Our sister honorable Martha
Karua travelled to Dar es Salaam last night she would otherwise been here. We
have her apology,” said Kalonzo.
The Summit is the top
decision-making organ in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.
In a statement after the
meeting, the coalition said the meeting was to take a bird’s eye view of the
nation concerning the high cost of living, inclusivity in appointments to
public service, taxation, and the general health of the economy.
The meeting also deliberated on
the status and progress of the NADCO report and the progress and status of
Odinga’s bid for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission.
The coalition resolved to
continue opposing the 16 percent tax on petroleum products, housing levy, high
payee rates, and the subjection of retiree pensions to taxation.
The Raila Odinga-led coalition
also urged Ruto to rein in on National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula,
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, and a section on Executive members over plans to
undermine the NADCO report.
Azimio claimed that the leaders
have demonstrated an intention to derail the NADCO report.
