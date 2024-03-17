Shock as it emerges that most of the top police officers RUTO sent to Haiti for reconnaissance mission were killed and it was never reported

Sunday, March 17, 2024 – Disturbing information has emerged regarding the advance team of top police officers that President William Ruto sent to Haiti for a reconnaissance mission ahead of the deployment.

This is after it emerged that most of them were killed in the troubled Caribbean country.

Seeking clarity on the matter, former Kenyan Chief Justice Willy Mutunga tasked Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to address the reports.

Mutunga argued that it would be wrong on the side of the state to cover up the information when the officers' families would want to know their whereabouts.

"We are hearing that some of our police officers in the advance team in Haiti have been killed. I am asking the IGP and CS Internal Security to answer my question.

"If true the families involved should not keep quiet about the tragedy," said Mutunga.

A few days ago, Kenyan Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei stated that the police deployment to Haiti would not proceed due to the administration's challenges.

This was after embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned.

However, President William Ruto would later insist the mission was on after a phone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The Head of State noted that Kenya would take leadership of the UN Security Support Mission in Haiti to restore peace and security in Haiti.

The Kenyan DAILY POST