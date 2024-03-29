Senator JOYCE KORIR’s bodyguard among the rogue police officers arrested for abducting a businessman and emptying his bank accounts at Mau Forest.

Friday, March 29, 2024 - A police officer attached to Nominated Senator Joyce Korir was arrested in connection to an incident where a businessman was carjacked and robbed of Sh156,000 in Bureti, Kericho County.

Constable Chamdany Kipkirui was arrested alongside Constable Kipyegon Ngetich, who is attached to Huduma Centre Kapenguria, after investigations linked them to the December 28, 2023 robbery in Bureti Sub-County

The two officers and another member of the public were arrested and detained at Litein Police Station pending further interrogation and identification by the complainant and arraignment.

The complainant, Wesley Kimngeno Tonui, said he was driving from his friend’s residence around 3pm when his vehicle was blocked by two vehicles, a Toyota Rav4 and a Toyota Axio.

Seven men, three of them armed with pistols, alighted from both vehicles and introduced themselves as police officers.

They then handcuffed and ordered him to board the Rav4 after confiscating his phones.

Two other men boarded his vehicle and all three vehicles were driven towards Bomet via Kaplong direction.

They later stopped at a petrol station where his abductors gave him back his phone and ordered him to pay for fuel.

He managed to disable his vehicle using a car track mobile application.

The car stalled in the middle of the road, prompting his abductors to flee the scene.

The other vehicle took the businessman to the Kiptagich area in Mau Forest where they ordered him to transfer all his money from his bank account to his mobile phone account for easier withdrawal.

“He had a total of Sh131,000 which he deposited to his mobile account. He was also ordered to call his friends and relatives who later sent him a total of Sh25,000,” a police report reads.

He was then taken to an M-Pesa shop where he was forced to withdraw the cash before being ordered to board a motorcycle to Litein.

The victim reported the matter and investigations were launched.

On Thursday, the two officers and another member of the public, Kipngetich Rono, were arrested and detained at Litein Police Station pending further interrogation and identification by the complainant.

