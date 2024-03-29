GACHAGUA vows to sort out the mess and confusion in CS ABABU NAMWAMBA’s docket after High Court shocker



Friday, March 29, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to take action over the issues surrounding the election within Athletics Kenya (AK).

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua promised to collaborate with the Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts Ababu Namwamba, to sort out the issues derailing the organization.

“I will discuss with CS Namwamba so that we can wait for the Olympics to finish, then we can sort it out,” Gachagua said.

The second in command noted that despite the confusion within the AK, President William Ruto’s government was going to wait for the Olympic preparations to be complete before tackling the election of the top leaders.

“I agree the election issues in Athletics Kenya is a phony issue, and we are going to sort it out,” Gachagua promised.

“We do not want to destabilise the Olympic preparations.”

On March 7, the High Court ordered the Athletics Kenya officials serving for more than a specific period to vacate the offices.

Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei was among those ordered to leave their jobs, alongside other officials working within his office. The president had been in office for eight years.

In light of the petition filed by athlete Moses Tanui alongside 9 other individuals, the court ruled that the officials would be ineligible to vie for any other office within the organization.

The petitioners had further requested that the officials be declared illegally in office. The ten-member team further claimed that the AK's constitution was null and void.

