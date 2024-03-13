See what a taxi driver was caught on CCTV doing along Kiambu Road - It is now a police case (VIDEO).





Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - A taxi driver is being pursued by police after he was caught on CCTV breaking into a vehicle outside Kentwood Address, a popular entertainment joint along Kiambu Road.

In the footage, the taxi driver identified as Enock or Mukurinu is seen looking around to ensure that no one is seeing him.

He then breaks into a vehicle that was parked outside the popular club and reportedly steals a phone, power bank, and cash.

He then boards his vehicle, a Honda Fit registration number KCE 035Y.

The suspect was in the company of other accomplices.

They drove off in his Honda Fit after accomplishing their mission.

The matter has been reported to the police.

Watch the footage.

