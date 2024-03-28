See what RUTO is doing to GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA for voicing the concerns of poor Hustlers – UHURU was a prophet

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has said she has been victimised by President William Ruto’s government for speaking for ordinary Kenyans commonly known as hustlers.
Wamuchomba, who was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, has refused to
join Ruto’s government, claiming that the head of state is oppressing Kenyans
through high taxes.
Speaking
on Wednesday, Wamuchomba said she has
never been shy to speak her mind and this has seen the ruling party go to the
extent of sending other politicians to counter her, in her constituency.
"I am not muzzled, I speak my mind and you know that. I have been victimised quite enough.
"If there is anyone
who has been victimised for her political stand in this country it is Gathoni
Wamuchomba by the executive, by the ruling party.
"I have been victimised to
the extent of people coming to my constituency to fight me politically in
physical presence. My people in Githunguri know what I'm talking about,"
Wamuchomba said.
