Big boost to RAILA ODINGA as EAC urges its foreign Ministers to aggressively campaign for JAKOM as AUC chairman

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s dream of becoming the next African Union Chairperson has received a huge boost after the East African Commission (EAC) ordered Ministers of Regional Integration and East African Communities to start campaigning for him.
In a letter to 8 Ministers, EAC
Secretary General, Peter Mathuki urged them to start campaigning for Raila
Odinga immediately.
“The purpose of this letter therefore,
is to inform you of this development and urge partners to mobilize support for
the candidature of Raila Amolo Odinga given his immense experience in
leadership and understanding of issues affecting our continent,” said Mathuki
in his letter.
Mathuki told the eight ministers
that Kenya has officially communicated to the EAC Secretary General of Raila’s
candidature for the top AUC position.
Mathuki wrote to Ministers Deng
Alor (Sudan), Antipas Mbusa (DRC), Gervais Abayeho (Burundi), Peninah Malonza
(Kenya), Vincent Biruta (Rwanda), Ali Mohamed Omar (Somalia), January Makamba
(Tanzania) and Rebecca Kadaga (Uganda) to support Raila’s bid.
