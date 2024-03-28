UDA SG CLEOPHAS MALALA terms GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA as a ‘barking dog’ for fighting for Mt Kenya residents





Thursday, March 28, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has termed Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, as a 'barking dog' for criticising the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Wamuchomba is among UDA rebels who have fallen out with the government over high taxation.

On Thursday, Malala was asked about Wamuchomba and he said the party is focused on delivering on their campaign promises to Kenyans.

He said that responding to every 'barking dog' would only derail the party from working for Kenyans and delivering on the plan.

"We are focused on achieving the promises we made to Kenyans during the campaign. Therefore, I will not be responding to every 'barking dog'.

"This will derail us from focusing on the goal," Malala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST