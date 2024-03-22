See TRUMP’s 370-acre Seven Springs Estate and golf course that New York Attorney General LETITIA JAMES plans to seize as $464M bond deadline looms



Friday, March 22, 2024 – In a significant legal move, New York Attorney General Letitia James and her team have initiated steps to seize assets from former President Donald Trump following his inability to post bond in the $464 million civil fraud ruling against him.

The first indication of this move came as James filed judgments in Westchester County, signaling the state’s readiness to take Trump’s golf course and private estate, famously known as Seven Springs, located north of Manhattan, New York.

According to the NY Times, these judgments were formally entered with the clerk’s office in Westchester County on March 6, merely a week subsequent to Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling, which held Trump and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization liable for the staggering $355 million, plus interest.

James has set a deadline of March 25 for Trump to fulfill the bond requirement linked to the judgment, although Trump’s legal team has indicated posting the bond is an “impossibility,” after approaching more than 30 firms.

Positioned within the serene landscapes of Westchester County lies the Trump Seven Springs estate, a prestigious 230-acre haven spanning three towns: Bedford, Armonk and Chappaqua.

Originally built in 1919 by Eugene Meyer, former publisher of the Washington Post and chairman of the Federal Reserve, this magnificent mansion was acquired by the Trump Organization in 1996, marking the beginning of a new chapter in its storied history.

The estate was crafted over five years with the labor of 500 Italian masons and other artisans from across the globe.

Donald Trump’s vision for Seven Springs was ambitious and initially, he sought to transform it into a luxurious golf course but the estate has evolved into a secluded retreat for the Trump family.

Seven Springs boasts 60 rooms, 15 bedrooms, and an array of amenities including three pools, a bowling alley and hiking trails.

Trump National Golf Club Westchester, in Briarcliff Manor, stands as a premier private golf club spanning 140 acres of lush landscape, boasting an 18-hole course complemented by a sprawling 75,000-square-foot clubhouse.

Originally established in 1922 under the moniker Briarcliff Country Club, the venue underwent several transformations, known subsequently as Briar Hills Country Club and Briar Hall Golf and Country Club.

In 1996, the property found itself under the ownership of Trump, who acquired it for $7.5 million and promptly rebranded it to honor its location within Westchester County, akin to his other golf properties.

Under Trump’s stewardship, the club witnessed extensive renovations, culminating in its grand reopening in 2002, marked by the meticulous redesign of both the clubhouse and course, masterminded by architect Jim Fazio.

Trump himself presided over Trump National Golf Club LLC, responsible for managing the Westchester club, from August 2000 until Jan. 19, 2017, the day preceding his presidential inauguration.