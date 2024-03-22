Queen CAMILLA gives health update on King CHARLES



Friday, March 22, 2024 – The Queen of UK, Camilla has given an update on King Charles’s health during her visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday, March 21.

King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer, previously attended the London Clinic that is now under investigation after three staff members allegedly tried to access Kate Middleton’s medical records.

She said he is ‘doing very well’ when talking to crowds in Belfast today.

The Queen spent time at shops on the Lisburn Road in the Northern Ireland capital on Thursday morning.

During a visit to The Arcadia deli, shop assistant Brenda Robb handed over a get well card for Charles, and extended her best wishes.

King Charles was seen leaving Clarence House on Thursday, flanked by police cars as the cancer-stricken king drove off from his Westminster home.

King Charles has been absent from public duties since January while he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, while Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, also recuperates from a health problem