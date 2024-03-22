Queen CAMILLA gives health update on King CHARLES

Friday, March 22, 2024 – The Queen of UK, Camilla has given an update on King Charles’s health during her visit to Northern Ireland on Thursday, March 21.
King Charles, who was diagnosed with cancer, previously
attended the London Clinic that is now under investigation after three staff
members allegedly tried to access Kate Middleton’s medical records.
She said he is ‘doing very well’ when talking to crowds in
Belfast today.
The Queen spent time at shops on the Lisburn Road in the
Northern Ireland capital on Thursday morning.
During a visit to The Arcadia deli, shop assistant Brenda
Robb handed over a get well card for Charles, and extended her best wishes.
King Charles was seen leaving Clarence House on Thursday,
flanked by police cars as the cancer-stricken king drove off from his
Westminster home.
King Charles has been absent from public duties since
January while he undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, while
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, also recuperates from a health problem
