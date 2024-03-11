I wanted to be sure I was marrying for the right reason and not because of societal pressure - Actress RITA DOMINIC



Monday, March 11, 2024 – Actress Rita Dominic has disclosed that she got into marriage at the time she did because she wanted to be sure she was marrying for the right reason and not because of societal pressure.

The movie star who acknowledged that this occurred when she was over 45, stated that her husband was her friend for a long time and their marriage occurred at the right time.

Rita Dominic also stated that being a public figure wasn’t why she waited so long to get married, as she had a choice.

She also urged people to marry their friends.