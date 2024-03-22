SAKAJA gives Nairobi striking doctors 24 hours to resume work or be fired!

In a memo, Sakaja told the doctors to report to their workstations from
Friday or be replaced.
“I have given the doctors of Nairobi 12 hours to show up in our hospitals.
"Those who want to continue
working in the county of Nairobi you have 12 hours to show up in our hospitals
because the mandate that I have is to ensure that I provide healthcare to the
people of Nairobi,” said Sakaja.
Sakaja, who spoke after
meeting with the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and
Dentists Union (KMPDU), stated that there is a more effective way to show
support for the national branch's issues without jeopardising patient care in
Nairobi.
The governor said his
administration has no issues with the ongoing strike, hence it is wrong for
doctors to jeopardise the lives of Nairobians.
“I want to implore upon our
KMPDU, Nairobi branch that there are different ways to show solidarity with the
national branch that has issues with the national government without
jeopardising or putting in line the lives of Nairobi, whose government you have
no issues worth going to strike on,” he added.
