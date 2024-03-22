SAKAJA gives Nairobi striking doctors 24 hours to resume work or be fired!





Friday, March 22, 2024 - Governor Johnson Sakaja has urged doctors from Nairobi County who are on strike to resume work within 24 hours or be fired.

In a memo, Sakaja told the doctors to report to their workstations from Friday or be replaced.

“I have given the doctors of Nairobi 12 hours to show up in our hospitals.

"Those who want to continue working in the county of Nairobi you have 12 hours to show up in our hospitals because the mandate that I have is to ensure that I provide healthcare to the people of Nairobi,” said Sakaja.

Sakaja, who spoke after meeting with the leadership of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), stated that there is a more effective way to show support for the national branch's issues without jeopardising patient care in Nairobi.

The governor said his administration has no issues with the ongoing strike, hence it is wrong for doctors to jeopardise the lives of Nairobians.

“I want to implore upon our KMPDU, Nairobi branch that there are different ways to show solidarity with the national branch that has issues with the national government without jeopardising or putting in line the lives of Nairobi, whose government you have no issues worth going to strike on,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST