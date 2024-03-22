CJ MARTHA KOOME denies ‘going to bed’ with RUTO as she sets the record straight over alleged Judiciary-Executive deal.

Speaking during the Annual
Conference for Judges of the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Naivasha
on Thursday, Koome stated that the judiciary is incapable of entering into an
agreement with the executive regarding a matter before the court.
Koome also stressed that the
third arm of government is independent, and impartial and was not party to the
case therefore they could not agree with the executive.
She strongly denied President
William Ruto's allegations stating that the judiciary was not a party in the
course and that the president took the conversation out of context.
"Judiciary is not in any
capacity able to enter into any agreement with the executive especially in a
matter that is before court. The judiciary was not a party in that course and I
tried myself to look at the clip where His Excellency the President was quoted
to have said he agreed with the judiciary.
"I am a judge, not a
communication expert but what I could say or deduce from that conversation is
that it was taken out of context or there was misinterpretation because what
his Excellency was saying is that he agreed with the judgment of the court
that gave directions on what needed to be done to create a framework on how to
administer the housing levy, and what he was telling Kenyans is that the
Executive has complied with the directions given in the judgment," Koome
said.
