Sad! African man who renounced his country to join the U.S Navy dies after falling off a ship on the Red Sea



Monday, March 25, 2024 – An Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class, Oriola Michael Aregbesola, has died after he reportedly fell off from USS Mason (DDG 87) while operating in the Red Sea, March 20.

In a statement released, the US Navy said late Aregbesola was lost overboard from USS Mason (DDG 87) while operating in the Red Sea.

The statement read

“Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, was deployed with a detachment aboard Mason, which has been operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet since November.





Aregbesola, of Florida, joined the Navy in July 2020. He reported to HSM-74 in December 2020.

“Petty Officer Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor,” said Cmdr. Eric Kohut, HSM-74 commanding officer. “His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team. He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Mason and HSM-74 are part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.''

Meanwhile a friend of the deceased took to X to mourn him. He quoted a tweet shared by the late Aregbesola announcing his enlistment into the US Navy after denouncing Nigeria.