BIANCA CENSORI covers up in huge coat for in night out with husband KANYE WEST and daughter NORTH



Monday, March 25, 2024 – Bianca Censori has made another headline, but this time for covering up as she stepped out for the first time in months without wearing revealing or see-through outfits.

On Saturday, March 23, in Beverly Hills, California., she stepped out for dinner with husband Kanye West, 46, and his daughter North West, 10, wearing a more conservative attire.

The Australian architectural designer, 29 who got to know Ye when she started working at Yeezy in November 2020 has become famous for wearing dresses that expose her body

Kanye covered up in shades, baggy trousers, and an oversized hoodie while Bianca wore a fury jacket and black tights.

The couple kept their distance as Kanye’s first child North walked between them in sportswear.