Why RUTO’s lieutenant wants KARUA to succeed RAILA ODINGA and not KALONZO the ‘watermelon’

Monday, March 25, 2024 - One of the close lieutenants of President William Ruto has backed Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua for Azimio leadership in the event ODM leader Raila Odinga wins the African Union chairmanship slot.

During an ACK church service in Kirinyaga Central on Sunday, Kirinyaga woman representative Jane Njeri said Karua's qualities make her an ideal person for the opposition outfit's leadership.

She described the Narc Kenya leader as a woman of integrity, saying her leadership over the years has been devoid of any scandals.

"We know Raila is the leader of Azimio. Martha Karua has been in leadership for a long time and over the years I have not seen her implicated in any corruption scandal. She is a woman of integrity," she said.

"I am privy to reports that Karua has expressed readiness to take over the Azimio coalition and I fully back her for the position."

Njeri said it is time for women to support each other for key leadership positions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST