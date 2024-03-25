Why RUTO’s lieutenant wants KARUA to succeed RAILA ODINGA and not KALONZO the ‘watermelon’

Monday, March 25, 2024 - One of the close lieutenants of President William Ruto has backed Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua for Azimio leadership in the event ODM leader Raila Odinga wins the African Union chairmanship slot.
During an ACK church service in
Kirinyaga Central on Sunday, Kirinyaga woman representative Jane Njeri said
Karua's qualities make her an ideal person for the opposition outfit's
leadership.
She described the Narc Kenya
leader as a woman of integrity, saying her leadership over the years has been
devoid of any scandals.
"We know Raila is the leader
of Azimio. Martha Karua has been in leadership for a long time and over the
years I have not seen her implicated in any corruption scandal. She is a woman
of integrity," she said.
"I am privy to reports that
Karua has expressed readiness to take over the Azimio coalition and I fully
back her for the position."
Njeri said it is time for women to support each other for key leadership positions.
