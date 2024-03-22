RUTO’s favourite CS KITHURE KINDIKI proposes radical changes in the issuance of Driving Licences and Kenyans are concerned – Look!



Friday, March 22, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has proposed a raft of measures aimed at bringing back the sanity on the roads after the recent surge in road carnage witnessed across the country.

While appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure yesterday, Kindiki proposed radical changes in the insurance of Driving Licences (DLs) including the introduction of an age limit.

The CS explained that the government needed to consider introducing an age limit for DL holders, a move that could see Kenyans above a certain age blocked from driving.

He cited that in some countries, citizens above 70 years are restricted into being passengers strictly, owing to the concentration that is needed while driving.

"There are people who should not drive because of age or health reasons. Right now, as long as you can hold the steering wheel, you are good to go.

"There are some countries where the licences cannot be renewed for those past the age of 70 years," he stated.

On the other hand, he noted that the government would also be proposing the revocation of licences for any motorist who causes death in an accident.

This comes even as over 20,000 drivers had been arrested in the first two months of this year.

Kindiki noted that the arrests were effected during operations that were conducted on various roads and highways across the country this year.

He added that the government would intensify the operations in the coming days and weed out drivers flouting traffic rules such as driving while intoxicated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST