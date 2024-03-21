A witchdoctor arraigned for extorting Sh 240 Million from Governor BARASA not to leak his embarrassing photos and video in his birthday suit - Barasa Anatumia Uganga.





Thursday, March 21, 2024 - An alleged witch doctor was arraigned before Kibera Law Courts for allegedly extorting Sh240 million from Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.

The suspect William Simiyu Matere, 35, appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Ann Mwangi and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to section 393 of the penal code and demanding property with menaces contrary to section 302 of the penal code.

According to court documents, the accused alongside others not before the court, had put up an elaborate extortion scheme on diverse dates between December 2023 and 18th March when he was arrested and the plan cut short.

The governor had sought spiritual interventions from the man posing as a witch doctor to help him win the gubernatorial election.

He was reportedly taken through rituals while in his birthday suit.

Unknown to him, the entire process was being recorded on a secret camera.

It is this footage that was allegedly used to blackmail him.

A leaked CCTV footage shows the alleged witch doctor and the governor performing rituals.

This happened on October 05, 2021, during the heights of the 2022 general elections campaigning season.

According to the prosecution, the governor was constantly threatened by the man and group for months.

Other reports indicate that he had already caved in and paid them Sh100 million.

He was released on a bond of Sh2 million with a surety of the same amount.

The case will be mentioned on March 28.

See court documents.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.