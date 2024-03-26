RUTO promises to pay rent for an entire estate in Nairobi for 2 good years – Look! God bless this man

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - President William Ruto has promised Bahati residents in Nairobi that they will not be rendered homeless due to the affordable housing units penned to be constructed in the area.
Speaking in Makadara over the
weekend, Ruto revealed that instead, the government will pay two-year
rent for the residents.
He explained that a section of Bahati residents needed to be relocated to pave the
way for the construction of 8,000 housing units.
“There will be no eviction,
every Kenyan will be given somewhere to live as they wait for the houses to be
built, that is our job,” he promised.
“We will give you money for two
years you rent a place then when we finish the house you occupy your house.”
Initially, Nairobi Governor
Johnson Sakaja had noted that the residents unlike other Kenyans would not be
asked to pay for new housing units.
He explained that the government
was cognizant of the fact that the residents had stayed in county-owned houses
for years.
“We are not giving out the
houses for free. We will consider the years the residents have been paying rent
as a mortgage,” he explained.
Ruto announced that the process
would kickstart at the end of the year and be completed within twenty-four
months.
The President noted that the two
years rent would be paid in a lump sum with the residents being given cash to
rent the houses.
It was not revealed how much
each recipient would receive but the President reiterated that the whole
process was voluntary.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments