Government now reveals how you can access RUTO’s negotiated jobs abroad as Kenyans anxiously wait for their turn

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - The government of President William Ruto has proposed having a Diaspora Placement Agency whose mandate will be placing Kenyans in jobs abroad.
In a draft proposal
named the Diaspora Policy 2024, the State Department for Diaspora
Affairs (SDDA) has explained that the agency would regulate migration in
ethical ways.
“This has led to Government
interventions that will ensure international job placements are ethical,
well-coordinated, and backed by national and international legal frameworks,
explained the draft.
Further, the agency will be
tasked with curbing the haphazard and uncoordinated infringements of the rights
of Kenyans working abroad.
According to the draft policy,
the placement agency will also be seeking to leverage the demand for the Kenyan
workforce in the diaspora.
Based on SDDA's document, Kenyan
workers are in high demand because of their skills including; competency, and proficiency in English among other marketable traits.
However, the State Department
explained that despite the demand for Kenyan workers abroad, there
was a bottleneck in having some nations approve Kenyan qualifications and
accreditations.
As such, the government aims to
have Kenyan papers accredited in different countries to address the bottleneck
The agency’s mandate will also span
towards establishing a mechanism for collaboration with private recruitment
associations in ensuring the placement of Kenyans abroad.
Further, the government will
also aim to develop a database that will record the expertise, skills, and
knowledge of Kenyans in the diaspora.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments