RUTO is a very angry man, and may be contemplating sacking all his CSs – See how he reprimanded them at State House yesterday for disobeying his order?

Speaking during the launch of
the Medium-Term Plan IV at State House in Nairobi, Ruto expressed his
displeasure after Cabinet Secretaries failed to comply with his instructions on
the nationwide tree planting exercise.
The Head of State noted each
Cabinet Secretary had been handed the role of facilitating the planting of trees
in two counties.
According to Ruto, the CSs were
instructed to draft and submit their plans and strategies of how they
would ensure the project was a success.
However, the head of state noted
that he had yet to receive any meaningful strategies and plans from the CSs on
the nationwide programme.
This did not go down well with
Ruto who expressed his disapproval of the Cabinet Secretaries' failure to act.
“Every Cabinet Minister has
already been assigned 2 counties and we will be expecting clarity. Every Cabinet
Secretary and their team are doing on the tree planting exercise,” Ruto stated.
“I note with a bit of concern
that I am yet to receive any meaningful strategy and plan from Cabinet
Secretaries,” he added.
The CSs, according to Ruto, were
to facilitate the plantation of between 400 million to 600 million trees in
each county.
While commenting on the matter,
the Head of State called on each minister to ensure they submit their plan
promptly before the long rains begin, as predicted by the weatherman, failure
to which they will have him to contend with.
"I will be expecting that
every Cabinet Secretary will mobilise tree seedlings, communities, private
sector, development partners and friends to participate in this excess in each
county," Ruto stated.
