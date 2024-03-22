Is Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA contemplating resigning from RUTO’s government due to too much pressure?

Friday, March 22, 2024 - Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has dismissed speculation suggesting that she is contemplating quitting President William Ruto’s government over the ongoing doctors' strike.

Speaking during an interview, Nakhumicha noted she would not step down as she was ready to fulfill her mandate and deliverables assigned to her by Ruto.

Nakhumicha insisted that it was time for the country to know who exactly she was, vowing to resolve the stalemate with the doctors soon.

“Leadership capacity and capability is tested during a crisis. So, these are the times when people will know who Nakhumicha is,” noted the CS.

"I think they have just been seeing me. We are going to resolve this issue permanently," Nakhumicha promised.

According to the CS, the doctors' strike was a result of the grievances raised in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) signed in 2017 that has since lapsed.

Nakhumicha clarified that the 2017 CBA which allowed intern doctors to receive Ksh206,000 could not be fully implemented because of the increase in the number of graduates who have since been posted as interns.

The CS also stated that interns were not employees and therefore they were not entitled to remuneration.

However, the CS noted there was room for fresh negotiations and signing a new CBA following the expiry of the previous one.

Nakhumicha stated that the Ministry was committed to addressing some of the concerns raised by the doctors.

Moreover, those that are not within the Ministry's means posed a challenge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST