RUTO is a toothless bulldog – ALFRED KETER says as he reveals why the president fears some cabinet secretaries





Friday, March 22, 2024 - Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has claimed that President William Ruto fears some of his cabinet secretaries.

In an interview with Spice FM on Thursday, Keter, who is a fierce critic of President William Ruto, explained that the Head of State shares a history with his CSs, hence careful not to offend them.

“You might think he looks like a strong person who can stand against anything, but on a closer look he fears those cabinet secretaries,” he said.

He added that the president had defended one of his ministers when the media had raised issues on the said CS.

“The president should dissolve his entire cabinet if he wants to help this country,” he uttered.

The former lawmaker also said Ruto’s government is full of cartels and the President is among the cartels who are looting public money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST