RUTO is a toothless bulldog – ALFRED KETER says as he reveals why the president fears some cabinet secretaries

Friday, March 22, 2024 - Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has claimed that President William Ruto fears some of his cabinet secretaries.
In an interview with Spice FM on
Thursday, Keter, who is a fierce critic of President William Ruto, explained that
the Head of State shares a history with his CSs, hence careful not to offend
them.
“You might think he looks like a
strong person who can stand against anything, but on a closer look he fears
those cabinet secretaries,” he said.
He added that the president had
defended one of his ministers when the media had raised issues on the said CS.
“The president should dissolve
his entire cabinet if he wants to help this country,” he uttered.
The former lawmaker also said
Ruto’s government is full of cartels and the President is among the cartels who
are looting public money.
