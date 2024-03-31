RUTO is sabotaging the NADCO report – KALONZO MUSYOKA says after the court put brakes on its implementation





Sunday, March 31, 2024 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto’s administration of dishonesty in the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee Report (NADCO).

Speaking in Kwale county on Saturday during the Wiper party recruitment drive, Kalonzo said the Friday ruling by a Kiambu court that stopped the implementation of the report was sponsored by Ruto and his cartels.

"Yesterday's High Court orders stopping the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report is State Sponsored.

"This is a deliberate scheme to go against what was agreed on at the Bomas of Kenya. The Kenya Kwanza regime has never had goodwill and faith and this is the problem in Kenya; the politics of lies all the time.

"This State Sponsored court action must stop," Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President said the orders granted by the court amounted to mischief and attempts to frustrate the process.

The Wiper Party boss said the move is deliberate to go against the agreements made at the Bomas of Kenya, accusing the government side of lack of goodwill.

"It appears to us that there is a lack of goodwill from our friends in Kenya Kwanza to have this process go through."

