RUTO is sabotaging the NADCO report – KALONZO MUSYOKA says after the court put brakes on its implementation

Speaking in Kwale county on
Saturday during the Wiper party recruitment drive, Kalonzo said the Friday
ruling by a Kiambu court that stopped the implementation of the report was
sponsored by Ruto and his cartels.
"Yesterday's High Court orders stopping the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report is State Sponsored.
"This is a deliberate scheme to go against what was agreed on at the Bomas of Kenya. The Kenya Kwanza regime has never had goodwill and faith and this is the problem in Kenya; the politics of lies all the time.
"This State Sponsored court action must stop," Kalonzo said.
The former Vice President said
the orders granted by the court amounted to mischief and attempts to frustrate
the process.
The Wiper Party boss said the
move is deliberate to go against the agreements made at the Bomas of Kenya, accusing the government side of lack of goodwill.
"It appears to us that
there is a lack of goodwill from our friends in Kenya Kwanza to have this
process go through."
