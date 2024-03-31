Forget all the rumors flying around, this is why the High Court stopped RUTO-RAILA 'handshake' in the name of NADCO report

Sunday, March 31, 2024 - A High Court sitting in Kiambu has dealt President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a severe blow after it stopped their looming handshake.
This follows the suspension of
the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee report (NADCO) following
a case filed challenging the same.
The court noted that the report
will be on hold until the hearing and determination of the case filed by activist
Michael Muchemi.
According to the petitioner, the
submission of the dialogue report threatens the country’s rule of law,
citing sections of the final report.
Muchemi further argued that a
portion of the report calling for an audit of the 2022 general election results
falls outside the constitutional framework, as it cannot overturn the decision
made by the Supreme Court.
The petition also highlighted
that the Supreme Court has the authority to adjudicate disputes and decide
elections.
The ruling issued by Lady
Justice Dora Chepkwony suspended the implementation of the report currently
under consideration by Parliament.
It prohibited the second and
third respondents from convening any session to discuss, approve, adopt,
or appoint a panel to execute chapter two of the report.
"If this application is not
treated as extremely urgent and certified as such, the underlying
constitutional concerns raised in the pleadings below may remain unaddressed,”
the court documents read.
"Upon considering the
grounds on the face of the application together with the affidavit sworn it is
hereby ordered that the application be and is hereby certified as urgent and
that the application be and is hereby allowed. This means that the process that
began in parliament to implement the report stops forthwith."
The NADCO committee, chaired by
National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Wiper Party leader
Kalonzo Musyoka, presented the report to both President William Ruto and Azimio
leader Raila Odinga on March 8.
