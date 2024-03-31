Did Health CS SUSAN NAKHUMICHA go to school? – See how she exposed her ignorance on social media.





Sunday, March 31, 2024 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakhumicha, is a big embarrassment to President William Ruto‘s administration, going by how she is behaving in public.

First, it was discovered that Nakhumicha, who is the alleged sidekick of National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has fake university papers.

During her vetting as CS, Nakhumicha claimed that she graduated from JKUAT and also claimed that she did on online Pharmacy degree from Turkey but that university doesn’t offer such.

Now, to prove that she is incompetent, she took to the social media platform X to state how she is dealing with the ongoing Doctors' strike.

This is what Susan Nakhumicha wrote

“I will continue working with all Members of Parliament across the devide in their legislative mandate to advocate for progressive policies geared towards development of health standards in the country,” Nakhumicha posted on her official page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST