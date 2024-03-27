BABU OWINO joins RUTO’s UDA MP to form a vibrant Opposition as he accuses RAILA’s team of sleeping on the job – Look! Hii imeenda



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – It seems Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino is tired of being a member of Raila Odinga’s Opposition.

This is after he unveiled his own team of vibrant leaders to put the Government of President William Ruto in check.

Speaking during a press conference with the members of the press, Babu cited laxity within Raila Odinga’s Opposition team in Kenya, defending his reason for creating a new team.

Members of the new team include MP for Githunguri Constituency Gathoni Wamuchomba, Saboti Constituency MP Caleb Amisi, Charles Nguna, Starehe constituency Amos Mwago, Busia Woman representative Catherine Omanyo and MP for Embakasi West Mark Mwenje.

“This team will fight for the voiceless, and their rights in all the 8 regions,” Babu Owino stated.

“We have issues that we will be addressing from time to time. This is the team that will give direction in this country because we have seen a bit of laxity in the Opposition.”

The legislator further vowed to help address the ongoing nationwide doctors’ strike, urging the members of the press to be part of the team in relying on their messages.

“Not limited to holding rallies, not limited to calling for maandamano’s; regional in all counties and constituencies,” he added.

The six MPS further vowed to take action against Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha and her agriculture counterpart Mithika Linturi, accusing them of negligence in their duties.

Giving a seven-day ultimatum, the MPs threatened to file an impeachment motion against CS Nakhumicha if she failed to address the doctors’ strike that has since paralyzed the health sector country-wide.

Citing recent cases of fake fertilizers circulating the Kenyan market, the MPs also faulted agriculture CS Linturi for failing to tame the menace, and for the delayed distribution of subsidized fertilizers.

