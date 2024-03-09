RUTO finally suspends JUDGE MOHAMED KULLOW after JSC recommended his sacking over gross misconduct.





Saturday, March 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has finally suspended Environment Court Judge Mohamed Noor Kullow over corruption allegations.

In a gazette notice dated 8th March 2024, Ruto suspended the judge following the recommendation from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The Chief Justice Martha Koome-led JSC had submitted to the President four petitions seeking Justice Kullow’s removal on grounds of incompetence, gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, and breach of the Judicial Service (Code of Conduct and Ethics) Regulations, 2020.

In the petition, the Chief Justice noted that the Judicial Service Commission was concerned especially with how he handled 116 cases in Narok.

“The petitions are premised on the manner in which the Honourable Judge handled 116 matters during the time he served at Narok Law Courts, in that it is alleged that he occasioned delay and failed to deliver a specified number of judgments and rulings,” read a gazette notice published on March 8, 2024.

After evaluating the petition, President Ruto concurred with JSC by suspending him to give room for investigations.

“The Hon. Mr. Justice Mohammed Noor Kullow, Judge of the Environment and Land Court be and is suspended from office with immediate effect,” the gazette notice read in part.

Ruto then formed a team to probe the judge’s conduct. The tribunal will be chaired by Justice Patrick Omwenga.

Members of the tribunal include Lady Justice Margaret Njoki Mwangi, Justice Anthony Charo Mrima, Jinaro Kipkemoi Kibet, SC, Wanjiru Mwariri, Rukia Abdinasir Mohamed, and Charles Mulila.

Dorcas Agik Oduor will be the lead counsel while Jasper M. Mbiuki and Collins K. Kiprono will act as joint secretaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST