RUTO finally suspends JUDGE MOHAMED KULLOW after JSC recommended his sacking over gross misconduct.

In a gazette notice dated 8th
March 2024, Ruto suspended the judge following the recommendation from the
Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
The Chief Justice Martha
Koome-led JSC had submitted to the President four petitions seeking Justice
Kullow’s removal on grounds of incompetence, gross misconduct, violation of the
Constitution, and breach of the Judicial Service (Code of Conduct and Ethics)
Regulations, 2020.
In the petition, the Chief
Justice noted that the Judicial Service Commission was concerned especially with
how he handled 116 cases in Narok.
“The petitions are premised on
the manner in which the Honourable Judge handled 116 matters during the time he
served at Narok Law Courts, in that it is alleged that he occasioned delay and
failed to deliver a specified number of judgments and rulings,” read a gazette
notice published on March 8, 2024.
After evaluating the petition, President Ruto concurred with JSC by suspending him to give room for investigations.
“The Hon. Mr. Justice Mohammed
Noor Kullow, Judge of the Environment and Land Court be and is suspended from
office with immediate effect,” the gazette notice read in part.
Ruto then formed a team to probe
the judge’s conduct. The tribunal will be chaired by Justice Patrick Omwenga.
Members of the tribunal include
Lady Justice Margaret Njoki Mwangi, Justice Anthony Charo Mrima, Jinaro
Kipkemoi Kibet, SC, Wanjiru Mwariri, Rukia Abdinasir Mohamed, and Charles
Mulila.
Dorcas Agik Oduor will be the
lead counsel while Jasper M. Mbiuki and Collins K. Kiprono will act as joint
secretaries.
