RUTO explains why he nominated two retired KIKUYU generals as envoys to PAKISTAN and IRAN

Ruto nominated
immediate former Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Jonah Mwangi and Kenya
Army commander Peter Njiru to be the new envoys to Tehran, Iran, and Islamabad,
Pakistan respectively.
Speaking at State House during
the swearing-in of new military officers on Saturday, Ruto commended their
extensive experience, deeming them well-suited for the demanding assignments.
"I have given you difficult
stations but I know you are up to that responsibility. Tehran and Islamabad are
not very easy stations," Ruto said.
"Pakistan, we all know what
is going on there. We also know what is going on in Iran and that is why I
believe that senior citizens like yourselves with wide experience are the best
to man those stations," he added.
The head of state also used the
opportunity to congratulate them as they prepared to assume roles.
They are now awaiting vetting by
MPs.
