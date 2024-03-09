RUTO explains why he nominated two retired KIKUYU generals as envoys to PAKISTAN and IRAN





Saturday, March 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has explained why he picked retired Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) generals for 'challenging' diplomatic roles in Iran and Pakistan.

Ruto nominated immediate former Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Jonah Mwangi and Kenya Army commander Peter Njiru to be the new envoys to Tehran, Iran, and Islamabad, Pakistan respectively.

Speaking at State House during the swearing-in of new military officers on Saturday, Ruto commended their extensive experience, deeming them well-suited for the demanding assignments.

"I have given you difficult stations but I know you are up to that responsibility. Tehran and Islamabad are not very easy stations," Ruto said.

"Pakistan, we all know what is going on there. We also know what is going on in Iran and that is why I believe that senior citizens like yourselves with wide experience are the best to man those stations," he added.

The head of state also used the opportunity to congratulate them as they prepared to assume roles.

They are now awaiting vetting by MPs.

