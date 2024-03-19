ROSE HANBURY responds to allegations she had an affair with Prince WILLIAM and that's what destroyed her relationship with KATE MIDDLETON

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – After years of silence, Rose Hanbury has finally responded to allegations that she had an affair with Prince William.
Multiple British websites and news reporters started
claiming in 2019 that it was an open secret among the aristocrats that Prince
William had an affair with their neighbour and Kate Middleton's friend, Rose
Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.
The rumours intensified when Kate Middleton disappeared and
people started asking questions.
Lady Rose Hanbury has now responded. The mother of three,
40, who married David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, in 2009,
spoke out over the weekend while Royal fans continued to speculate about
Middleton’s disappearance from the public eye.
Hanbury told Business Insider — via her lawyers — that
rumors she had an affair with William “are completely false.”
