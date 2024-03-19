Actress SOPHIE TURNER says settlement talks with JOE JONAS have collapsed, reactivates divorce



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Actress Sophie Turner has revealed that settlement talks with her singer estranged husband Joe Jonas have collapsed and has now filed legal documents asking a judge to lay down the law and end the marriage.

Sophie also asked for reactivation of the divorce proceedings which were put on hold as the former couple went to mediation to work out a property and child custody settlement.

Some publications reported that they went to mediation in part to keep their disputes private. That won't be the case now as she has asked to have a judge take it on; all the filings outlining their disputes will now be public.

Joe and Sophie have had significant disagreements about where their children would live full-time. She wanted to take them to the UK, but Joe wanted to keep them in the U.S. It got so bad that Sophie had to file legal documents involving a child abduction law, but she dropped it.

It seems they're majorly at loggerheads over custody since they had a prenup. Joe and Sophie reached a temporary child custody arrangement, but it seems they've been unable to hash out a permanent one.

Both Joe and Sophie have moved on romantically; he's with Stormi Bree, she's with Perry Pearson.