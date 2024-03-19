Reactions as video of KATE MIDDLETON out shopping with Prince WILLIAM emerges



Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – A video of Kate Middleton looking happy while out shopping with Prince William has sparked reactions from viewers.

The video was shared by TMZ and The Sun following weeks of speculations about Kate's whereabouts.

Amid the speculations, a photo of Kate Middleton in a car with her mother emerged but it was blurry and many people doubted that it was her. Some said it was her sister Pippa Middleton.

Days later, another photo of Kate in a car with William emerged. However, while William's face was visible, Kate's was turned away from the camera.

Again, people doubted that the person in the photo was Kate and they accused the palace of staging photos rather than answering questions about Kate's whereabouts.

Then, on Mother's Day, a family photo of Kate and her kids was released. However, hours later, news agencies recalled the photo and said it had been edited. It also emerged that the photo was not recent.

Kate apologised for the photo editing and took the blame.

Now, a video of Kate and William strolling through a car park on Saturday, March 16, while leaving the Windsor Farm Shop, close to their home has emerged.

Yet, people are still not buying it. They mentioned that the video is too blurry and could easily be any woman.

Viewers have shared a close-up screenshot from the video and insist it is not Kate in the video. They are now accusing the palace of using a body double for Kate.

See some reactions below.

Watch the video below.